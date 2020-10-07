Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 399 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,123,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,412,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 443,950 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

