Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $37,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,782,000 after buying an additional 478,371 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 68,442 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

