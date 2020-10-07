Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.