Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

