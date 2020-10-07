Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $47,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

