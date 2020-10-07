Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. 140166 raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

