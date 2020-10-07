Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Raised to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, National Securities increased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 4.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $226,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

