Bradley C. Hanson Sells 9,133 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $180,650.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CASH opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $737.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.