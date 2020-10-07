Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

BFAM opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $615,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,519 shares of company stock worth $3,646,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after buying an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,697,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after buying an additional 177,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

