Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $19.74 on Monday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

