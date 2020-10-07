Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

