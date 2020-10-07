Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.54. Apple posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,019.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.