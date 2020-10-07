Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Apple reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,019.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

