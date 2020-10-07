Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $2.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($7.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($6.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,560,565.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 189.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 636.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $5,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

