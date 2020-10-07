Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Nielsen by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Nielsen by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.