Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is ($0.23). Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:THC opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

