Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $392.33

Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.33.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $370.11 on Friday. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $402.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.