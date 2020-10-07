Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $198.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $180.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.91. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.