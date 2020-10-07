Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $100.68

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.68.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after buying an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $175,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

