Brokerages Set Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) PT at $38.08

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 752.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

