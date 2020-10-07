Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $16.11

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

EQT opened at $13.46 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,839.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,164,546 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EQT by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,736,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 382,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EQT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

