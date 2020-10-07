Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) PT at €60.00

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

ETR:HEI opened at €53.66 ($63.13) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

