Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) PT at €142.00

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €142.00 ($167.06).

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

ETR:MTX opened at €152.05 ($178.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

