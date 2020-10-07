Brokerages Set Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $197.90

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

