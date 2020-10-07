Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $140.08

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after buying an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after buying an additional 569,090 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after buying an additional 398,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

