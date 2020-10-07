Brokers Issue Forecasts for CNB Financial Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CNB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the bank will earn $2.61 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 9,406.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 116.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 344.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin T. Griffith bought 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

