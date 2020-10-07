Brokers Set Expectations for Beyondspring Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyondspring in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Beyondspring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyondspring by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

