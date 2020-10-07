Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.30 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of JACK opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,959 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,592 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $10,736,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 130.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after purchasing an additional 254,414 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

