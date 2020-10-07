BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has increased its dividend payment by 1,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

