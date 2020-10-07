Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $246.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $238.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.74.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $211.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -165.19 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

