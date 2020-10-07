Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New $211,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.