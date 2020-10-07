Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 1,778 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,962 shares of company stock valued at $79,655,812 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

