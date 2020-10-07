Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 65 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after buying an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $336.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.58 and its 200 day moving average is $309.29.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

