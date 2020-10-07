Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Achieves Market Cap of $294,768.58

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $294,768.58 and $6,378.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00254973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.01495181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00154464 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

