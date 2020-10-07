Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

