Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Financial Contrast

Calloway's Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) and AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and AeroGrow International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway's Nursery 5.52% -5.92% -2.62% AeroGrow International 7.36% 30.55% 16.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Calloway's Nursery and AeroGrow International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calloway's Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroGrow International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Calloway's Nursery has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroGrow International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calloway's Nursery and AeroGrow International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway's Nursery $58.75 million 1.09 $3.00 million N/A N/A AeroGrow International $39.21 million 2.55 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Calloway's Nursery has higher revenue and earnings than AeroGrow International.

Summary

AeroGrow International beats Calloway's Nursery on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calloway's Nursery Company Profile

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

AeroGrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office décor markets. It also provides its products through direct-to-consumer sales channels, including direct mail catalogue, email marketing, and Internet marketing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. is a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

