Cambium Networks (CMBM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) in the last few weeks:

10/3/2020 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – Cambium Networks is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00.

9/11/2020 – Cambium Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Cambium Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.24 million, a PE ratio of 121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Cambium Networks Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Get Cambium Networks Corporation alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 821,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 318,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.