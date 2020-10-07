Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) Insider Buys £8,248.80 in Stock

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) insider Susan Ann Walker bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,874 ($89.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,248.80 ($10,778.52).

LON CAM opened at GBX 6,850 ($89.51) on Wednesday. Camellia Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,250 ($81.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,900 ($129.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,007.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 million and a PE ratio of -32.95.

Get Camellia Plc (CAM.L) alerts:

Camellia Plc (CAM.L) (LON:CAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (456.20) (($5.96)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camellia Plc will post 64799.9994303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s previous dividend of $42.00. Camellia Plc (CAM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

About Camellia Plc (CAM.L)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Plc (CAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia Plc (CAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.