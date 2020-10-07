Canaccord Genuity Upgrades GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) to “Buy”

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. GB Group has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.