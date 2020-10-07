Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOS. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

