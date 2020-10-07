Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canada Goose by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.