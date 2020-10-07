Capital One Financial Comments on Urban Edge Properties’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

UE stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

