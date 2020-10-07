Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ring Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

