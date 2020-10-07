Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Capri by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,806,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,063,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after buying an additional 380,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $88,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

