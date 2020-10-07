Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Sells $142,600.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cardlytics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

