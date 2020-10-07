CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

