Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $358.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

