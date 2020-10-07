Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,321 shares of company stock worth $23,191,042. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

