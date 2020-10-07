Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

