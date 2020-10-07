Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $172.05. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.